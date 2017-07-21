Strong June Jobs Report for TX

By Bill O’Neil

Another strong jobs report for the Lone Star State.

“Texas continued to enjoy job growth, with the addition of 40,200 jobs added in June–including 319,300 jobs over the year” said Texas Workforce Commissioner for Labor Ruth Hughs.

Those numbers helped drive the State’s jobless rate lower last month.

“The Texas unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in June… down from 4.8% in May” Hughs said.

One sector in particular posted some very strong numbers in June.

“Employment in Education and Health Services had the largest increase this month with 13,100 jobs added” Hughs said.

In the San Antonio area, the jobless rate fell to 3.6% from May’s 3.9%. The highest unemployment rate in Texas in June was found in the Rio Grande Valley, the lowest in Amarillo.