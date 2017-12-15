Strong Real Estate Market Reported In San Antonio

If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, the San Antonio Board of Realtors tells us you’re going to find a strong housing market.

The agency released numbers for November which show a significant increase over home sales a year ago. More than 2,300 homes were sold last month, a jump of 7 percent when you compare sales to November 2016.

Buyers are paying more as well with the average sale price coming in at just over a quarter million.

Things aren’t so rosy just north if the city. Travis County home sales actually dropped with the median price of 340,000 dollars.

So far in 2017, more than 28,000 homes have sold in the area, marking a 4 percent increase in sales over 2016.