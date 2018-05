It’s gonna rain. And maybe hail.

The National Weather Service says the Rio Grande Plains should expect to see strong to severe storms overnight Thursday with locally heavy rainfall possible Friday.

The region could see hail of up to an inch in diameter, winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour and 1 to 2 inches of rain — though some areas could get up to 4 inches.

The storm will primarily affect areas west of Interstate 35 and could cause some localized flash flooding Friday.