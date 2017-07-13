Struggling Crude Market to Impact U.S. Production

By Bill O’Neil

Still a record–however the experts say a continuing to struggle crude oil market will likely weigh down domestic production in the year ahead.

“The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its forecast for domestic oil production in 2018 by about 100-thousand barrels per day” the Administration’s Jonathan Cogan said.

“Output next year is now expected to average 9.9 million barrels per day–which would break the production record of 9.6 million barrels per day set in 1970” Cogan added.

The revised forecast comes down to the realities of math.

“A revised price forecast that is $2 to $4 per barrel lower for late 2017 and during 2018 will make it less profitable for some producers to drill for oil” Cogan said.