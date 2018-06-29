Stubborn blaze keeps firefighters busy for hours

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It took firefighters nearly 5 hours to extinguish a stubborn blaze at a Southwest Side salvage yard.

The fire started around 1:30 this morning at Monterrey Iron and Metal Recycling on Frio City Road near General Hudnell Road.

“Firefighters arriving on the scene found a big pile of recycling debris –metal, steel, foam rubber and plastics,” said Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Seventeen crews responded, including a haz mat unit.

“There was some magnesium in there from old car parts, which can react to water,”said Arrington. We see that in vehicle fires all the time.”

He said there was never any danger to area residents.

“A haz mat team did come out there to monitor the air quality,” said Arrington.

Crews remained on the scene after the fire was contained to make sure the smoldering pile of debris didn’t rekindle. The last unit left around 6:15 .