Students Helping with Habitat Project

A group of MacArthur High School Students are taking the skills they’ve learned in the classroom and putting them to good use.

They’re enrolled in the school’s Electrical Systems Technology program and they’re heading over to a Habitat for Humanity project.

NEISD’s Aubrey Chancellor tells us the students will be doing the electrical wiring for four homes today.

This marks the 9th year students enrolled in the program are helping with a Habitat project.

She says there’s a couple of reasons they’re involved. It gives the students a chance to use their skills in a real world setting. Then they get a good feeling that comes from helping others.