Students Ready for the Eclipse

By Don Morgan

Students in the San Antonio ISD aren’t going to miss today’s eclipse, even though they’ll be in the classroom.

The District’s Leslise Price tells us they are going to make the event a fun learning experience for their students.

“Some of the science teachers are planning activity outside for the eclipse. They got the special viewing glasses well in advance. Some are going to be doing the construction of the pinhole viewers. Those students who get to watch it outside will be closely monitired to make sure they are being as safe as possible.”

For those in the classrooms, they won’t miss out. Price says teachers have been provided with a link so students can watch a live stream of the total eclipse.