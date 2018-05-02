Students who want the 2nd amendment to stay make their voices heard (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 2, 2018 @ 5:50 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discuss a group of New Mexico students who are staging a walkout in favor of preserving the 2nd amendment. Will they get the same attention? CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW 2nd Amendmentjack riccardi SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sen. TED CRUZ says the caravan at the U.S. border is there to test Trump (Audio) Do you trust Facebook’s judgement of what sites are trustworthy? (Audio) Paul Elizondo’s statement about his military service called into question (Audio) Author R. G. BELSKY discusses his new mystery “Yesterday’s News” (Audio) These Books Have Secrets…And They’re Telling No, the NRA Convention Is NOT a Gun-Free Zone, Champ