Studies: 40% of Americans Without Life Insurance

By Bill O’Neil

Amid all of the tragedy we’ve seen in our world of late–perhaps you’re thinking more and more about life insurance these days.

Studies suggest about 40% of Americans–including about 2/3 of Millennials–are not currently covered. About one in three households would have immediate trouble paying for living expenses if the primary wage earner were suddenly lost.

If it’s something you’ve been thinking about, USAA’s Sean Scaturro said you can use the word “LIFE” to help you get started.

“It stands for liabilities for the L… Income replacement of the I… Final expenses for the S… and Education or other goals for the E” Scatturro told KTSA News.

He also said you should be thinking in terms of “wants” versus “needs” in making your plans.

“I need to have my mortgage paid off if I’m not here to make certain my wife can stay in the house… wants… I want to leave money to my kids when I eventually die” Scaturro said.

Even if you are covered, Scaturro said everyone should re-visit their plans yearly–just to see if any adjustments might need to be made.

“Let’s say you got a raise… or, you had some expenses increase because you bought a new house… you want to make certain that your life insurance is adjusting to those needs” Scaturro said.