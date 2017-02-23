Study: Americans Losing Battle With Debt

By Bill O'Neil
|
Feb 23, 3:59 PM

Americans are losing the battle between credit card debt versus savings.

Greg McBride at Bankrate talked to us about the difficulty a lot of people are having at setting money aside for emergencies.

McBride says too many Americans haven’t right sized their savings relative to debt. Even though a lot of us are knocking down our credit card debt, we still aren’t saving enough.

The age group known as Generation X seems to have the most difficult time saving more than they put on plastic. McBride says the younger age group known as millennials seem to have a better handle on saving money compared to racking up huge credit card debt.

