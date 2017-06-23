Study: More Americans Saving for Emergencies

By Don Morgan

A new Bankrate study indicates more Americans are stashing some cash for emergencies.

Greg McBride tells us they asked more than 1,000 people if they had an emergency savings account and the results show that 1 in 4 of us do not and that younger Americans are doing a better job at setting money aside.

McBride says Millenials are also making sure they have enough in savings to cover their expenses for 6 months.

He highlights one trend that he finds unsettling. Older Americans they surveyed were more likely to have NO money in an emergency savings account.

The survey finds that the number of people with emergency savings is at the highest rate in 7 years.