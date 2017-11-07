Study: Americans Skipping “Big Ticket” Holiday Items

By Don Morgan

If you’re hoping “Santa” is going to leave a big TV or the latest smartphone for you Christmas morning, don’t hold your breath.

There’s a new study out that looks into the spending trends for the upcoming Holiday season and it finds many Americans aren’t going to buy big ticket items this year.

Matt Schulz at Creditcards.com com tells us only 53% of Holiday shoppers plan on buying a gift that cost more than 50 dollars.

But the economy is going great and unemployment is down so what’s up with the deep pockets? Schulz says it’s because most working Americans aren’t expecting to get a raise in 2018.

“It’s a whole lot easier to splurge during the Holiday season if you think you’re going to get a raise in the upcoming year and the sad truth is that for most Americans, that’s not the case.”

The study also broke it down by age groups and genders. For instance, they learned that women plan on being more frugal than men when it comes to buying gifts.

They also learned that older shoppers are more likely to do their shopping online and millennials tend to prefer the brick and mortar stores for holiday shopping.

More Info: https://www.creditcards.com/