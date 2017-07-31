Study: Dreamers at Higher Risk for “Mental Distress”

By Don Morgan

Children of illegal immigrants are stressing out about the possibility of being deported, not having a job and the lack of help with either of those issues.

Rice University conducted a study into how stressful it can be to live in this country without proper documentation.

Luz Garcini says the age group at the highest risk are the so called DREAMers, immigrant children between the ages of 18 and 25.

Garcini says “DREAMers are often discriminated against and because of that, they may be isolated from larger educational and work communities.”

She says that’s what’s putting them at greater risk for mental heath distress.

Garcini says there’s not much help available for them. She says there’s a serious lack of access to healthcare for immigrants but many faith based organizations are stepping up and starting assistance programs.