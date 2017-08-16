Study: Millenials Saving More for Retirement

By Don Morgan

23 percent of working Americans actually increased their contributions to retirement savings already this year and leading the way….millenials.

Greg McBride at Bankrate tells us younger Americans were just getting their first jobs out of high school and college during the financial collapse a few years ago and after seeing what their parents had to cope with, they are doing what they can to avoid similar circumstances.

McBride tells us it’s never too early or too late to start planning for retirement. He recommends you start with investing and saving about 10 percent of your salary and eventually working your way up to that 15 percent threshold.

He says that while 23 percent of working Americans increasing retirement contributions, 16 percent actually says they reduced what they put into retirement.

He suggest having a healthy investment portfolio as just having money sitting in savings isn’t going to help you once you retire.