Study: Millennials Saving the Most

By Bill O’Neil

Who among your co-workers is saving the most cash for the future?

A new study suggests it just might be the youngest in your office.

“Nearly three in four Millennials say the reason that they’re holding back on their spending each month is specifically to save more” Bankrate’s Greg McBride told KTSA News.

“They’ve prioritized savings much higher” McBride said, adding “They’re the only group that feels more comfortable about their savings as time goes on.”

There appear to be a couple of different reasons as to why Millennials are putting away more cash than other groups.

“Millennials… having had a front row seat for the financial crisis are going about that (saving) differently” McBride said, while suggesting older groups of workers have in many cases run in to a wage stagnation wall–which impacts just how much cash they can put aside.

“They (Millennials) have some career mobility–they’re moving up the ladder… they’re seeing their incomes grow, and that’s also facilitating that savings” McBride said.