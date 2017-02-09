Study: Nearly Half of Us Don’t Have a Will

It’s one of the most important documents you will ever fill out but many Americans don’t bother with it.

Katie Roper at Caring.com says nearly half of all U-S adults do NOT have a Will.

Roper says people give many reasons for not having them. From not enough time to the expense. Roper says neither of those reasons are valid. She says Will templates can be found online and filling them out then printing them off doesn’t take a lot of time.

She says once you fill it out have it notarized or bring it to a lawyer.

Roper wanrs that not having a Will can create a lot of problems for your survivors. Especially your children. She says not leaving instructions on who should care for you children or who will administer your assets could mean years of litigation.