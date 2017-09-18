Study: Nearly Half of Us Plan a Big Ticket Purchase by Year’s End

By Bill O’Neil

Are you thinking about a splurge before the end of the year?

A new study suggests about half of all Americans plan on making at least one big ticket purchase before the new year arrives.

“The items that we put under that umbrella include furniture, TV’s smart phones, a computer, a large home appliance or an airline ticket” Bankrate’s Robin Saks Frankel told KTSA News.

She said younger millennials are the most likely as a group to open up their wallets for a big purchase.

“What we found to be the most appealing items to younger millennials–unsurprisingly–a computer… whether it’s a desk top, a laptop or a tablet” Frankel said, adding lower earners appear ready to join in.

“We found that the lowest income households–those making under $30-thousand a year–were almost twice as likely to indicate a high probability of purchasing a TV than peak earners” Frankel said.

In the end, she’s convinced the results of the study are a sign of the strength people are seeing in the economy right now.

“Our information tells us there’s a lot of confidence amongst Americans about the economy and we’ve seen reports that consumer spending in general has been on the rise” Frankel said.