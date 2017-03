A new study suggests more and more Americans are paying more and more for gas–even if there are cheaper options available nearby.

According to researchers with Gasbuddy.com the widest range between lowest and highest prices in the United States can be found in Washington D.C. and San Francisco.

Here in Texas, the widest range is seen in Dallas and Houston.

The study finds drivers can save upwards of $60 per month in some spots–simply by shopping around for a better price.