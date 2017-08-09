Study Ranks S.A. Near Top for Pets

By Don Morgan

Wallet Hub is out with another survey that looks into which American city is the most pet friendly.

Jill Gonzalez says they looked into which cities spent the most on Vet care, which had the best access to Veterinarians and businesses that cater to pets.

In the top spot, Scottsdale, Arizona and coming in at #20, San Antonio.

Gonzalez says the Alamo City tales great care of it’s pets but the real danger to them is the heat.

She says pets are often left outside because many buildings have a no pet policy.

Several northeastern cities ranked low due to the weather factor but for the opposite reason. Places like Boston, Buffalo and New York can get extremely cold which leads to some unfortunate situations involving pet deaths.

