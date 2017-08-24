Study Rates Most and Least Valuable College Degrees

By Don Morgan

A new survey looking into the most and least valuable college degrees sheds some light on what career fields you should pursue..if you’re looking for a fat bank account.

Sarah Berger at The Cashlorette dot com tells us their ranking found that top careers were in in Petroleum Engineering, Pharmaceuticals and Geological Engineering. Those careers come with a 6 figure annual salary for those getting a degree. The unemployment rates in STEM careers are low as well. Just under 3 percent.

At the bottom of the list with an average annual salary of about 40,000 and an 8 percent unemployment rate, careers in Clinical Psychology.

Berger tells us it’s possible to have a lucrative career in psychology but you have to pursue a advanced degree to really get ahead.

