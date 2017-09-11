Study: S.A. Could Save $400 Million with Better Diabetes Strategy

By Don Morgan

Diabetes is a growing problem in San Antonio and with all of the health issues that come with the disease comes the high costs of making sure people are being treated.

Dr. Anil Mangla at the University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine says by implementing a diabetes prevention program, the city would save 400 million dollars in health care related costs over 20 years.

“Diabetes is an epidemic in San Antonio and in fact, all over the southern US. We found that out when researching why people in northern states live an average of 15 years longer.”

Dr. Mangla says diabetes is just the beginning for people with the disease. What often follows is blindness, amputations, kidney failure and strokes.

He says the costs aren’t just directed at treatment, but the impact Diabetes has the city workforce.

Diabetes currently impacts 14 percent of San Antonio’s adult population and Dr. Mangla says the disease is preventable and even if you already have diabetes, you can keep it under control by changing your diet and getting regular exercise.