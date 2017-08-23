Study Shows Pickups Most Expensive to Own

It’s more than oil changes and gasoline.

A new study from AAA shows just how much you can expect to pay to keep your car or truck on the road in a given year: about $8400 on average.

“Pickup trucks actually are the most expensive vehicles to own. On average, that will cost you about $10,000 annually to own pickup truck” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas told KTSA News, adding “Small sedans are the least–costing about $6300 annually.”

Hybrids and sedans fall in the middle.. Armbruster said the numbers leave you with a lot of factors to consider as your looking at those cars and trucks on a dealer’s lot.

“Minimize your depreciation cost that historically holds its value well… or you can also consider a used vehicle. You also want to select a less-expensive vehicle, one with higher fuel economy” Armbruster said.

Click here to see the full study.