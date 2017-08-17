Study Shows Texas a Good Place for Retirees

By Bill O’Neil

A new study suggests Texas isn’t a bad place to spend your “golden years.”

“We wanted to look at the states that were going to have the best services for seniors… that are going to meet their needs as they age.. as well as the cost of those services” said Caring dot-com Vice-President Tom Sullivan.

“Overall on cost (Texas) came in fifth–so, you’re getting good value for your dollar there” Sullivan told KTSA News.

The results weren’t nearly as good when it comes to overall quality of life, placing 37th. However, Sullivan said there are a number of factors at play there.

“One of the measures that we took in to account was how people reported how they felt about their well-being. Texas is a little bit better than their quality ranking for that” Sullivan said.

On the whole, Utah, Iowa, South Carolina, Washington, Nebraska, Arizona and California topped the list.

“Utah and Iowa got there by being strong in quality across the board–and at reasonable cost. South Carolina has ok quality–but they come in at a great cost” Sullivan said.

Looking at the other end of the list, Wyoming, North Dakota, New York, Indiana and West Virginia round out the bottom.