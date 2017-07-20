Study Suggests U-T Grads Do Better in their Careers

By Bill O’Neil

Could a degree from the University of Texas system give you a leg up in the working world?

A new study suggests those with U-T degrees on average fare better in their careers than those with degrees from other schools–both across Texas and around the country.

Still, researchers said a lot of it comes down to the students themselves.

“While it is true that the more education you get, the better you do–that’s kind of rule number one in the college and jobs game–it’s also true what you make depends on what you take” said Anthony Carnevale at the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce.

“If you major in STEM, business or health care, you make money and you’re likely to get a job. If you major in education, you’re very likely to get a job but you won’t make much money” Carnevale added.

The research shows U-T spends more than double the amount of money per student on academic and instructional support than open admissions schools in Texas.

The school said it plans to use the research to help provide better academic and career guidance for students.