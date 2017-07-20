Study: Texans Not too Worried About Water

By Don Morgan

Even though much of Texas is often under some sort of water restriction, a new survey from a water and wastewater utility group finds a majority of Texans aren’t too concerned about water and how important it is to everyday life.

Hubert Colas at Fluks Agua says he was surprised at the lack of concern. he says not only is their little worry about the amount of water available, there aren’t many Texans looking to make a career in the water industry.

“Most Texans are accustomed to safe water on demand. You turn on the faucet, water is there. You flush the toilet, water is there.”

He says while the lack of concern has some conservationists concerned, you have to give credit to the state’s water suppliers for making sure customers already have a steady stream when they turn on the tap.