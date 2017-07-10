Study: TX Among Top States for Starting a New Business

By Don Morgan

With cuts to corporate tax rates we’re seeing a lot of new businesses starting up.

And a lot of them are calling Texas their home base. Wallethub did a survey to look into which states are the best places to start a business and when it comes to the average growth in the number of small businesses, Texas ranks second.

The Lone Star State also did well in cost of living, average length of work week and the variety of businesses opening here.

Texas did falter a bit when it came to labor costs and the percentage of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

But with the state’s economy booming and unemployment numbers pretty low, you can expect more starts ups in Texas for years to come.