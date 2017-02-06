Study: TX Dental Health Lacking

A new survey of states with the best dental health ranks Texas pretty low. 45th out of all 50 states and Washington DC.

So why are Texans not smiling about their teeth?

Jill Gonzalez at WalletHub says a number of factors are behind the low ranking. She says while dental care costs in Texas are among the lowest in the nation, there’s just not enough dentist in the state.

She says that’s likely because of the fast growing population in many areas, like we see here.

In other instances it’s because a dentist office is too far away from areas with smaller populations.

Poor dental health can lead to other problems, form intense pain to poor sleeping habits.

See the study