Study: TX Fifth in Nation in Dog Bite Claims

They’re a part of your family and you may take them everywhere you go but for some people, their dogs are driving up their homeowners insurance.

Chris Pilcic at State Farm says Texas ranks #5 in the nation when it comes to the number of dog related injury claims.

168 claims were filed in 2016 totaling more than 3 million dollars.

Dog attack claims are growing nationwide. Pilcic tells us there was a 15 percent increase between last year and 2015.

He warns that some insurance companies may not cover certain breeds in dog attacks so you may want to have a conversation with your policy holder.

The state with the most dog attack claims filed last year was California with 433. The total dollar amount paid out was nearly 17 million dollars.