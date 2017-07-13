Study: TX in the Middle on Energy Cost

By Don Morgan

With an average energy bill of 280 dollars a month, Texas ranks in the middle of states with the highest energy costs.

Jill Gonzalez at Wallethub says they’ve done a survey looking into what is driving costs.

She says the good news is that Texas does well when it comes to consumption of natural gas and fuel used for heat. She says the costs of keeping cool on days like today are impacting your bank account. About 150 dollars a month for electricity is what they found for an average but that certainly goes up when the mercury climbs on hot days like today.

Gonzalez says Texas ranks 9th in electricity consumption per consumer.

Texas did well when is comes to price of motor fuel as we can boast of some of the lowest gasoline prices in the nations but we ranked high on the list of states that use the most motor fuels.

Read the entire report here