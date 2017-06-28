Study: TX Middle of the Pack on Patriotism

People pose in front of an American flag outside a former textile mill building in Manchester, N.H., on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, to replicate a photo taken in 1914 of workers at the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company with the original "Great Flag" they produced. The event was organized by the building's owner, Brady Sullivan Properties, which marked Flag Day by giving donations to the Manchester Historic Association and Liberty House, a veterans organization. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

By Don Morgan

As we get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence, Wallethub has released a ranking of which states are the most patriotic.

What they’ve found is that Texas…didn’t rate very high. In fact the Lone Star State came in at number 30. So what happened? How did the state that’s home to the Alamo, the Dallas Cowboys and Military City USA rank so low?

We asked Jill Gonzalez at Wallethub to explain. She says their survey ranked state on a number of factors including military presence. She told us that’s where Texas does extremely well because of our numerous military bases and retired veterans. However, when it comes to civic duty, that’s where Texas runs into some problems. Gonzalez says Texas has a low percentage of volunteers per capita and residents aren’t turning out in droves on election day.

Virginia actually came in as the most patriotic state followed by Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina and Colorado.

Coming in at the very bottom of the rankings, New Jersey. You can see the list and a breakdown of the study here.