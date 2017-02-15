Study: TX Women Struggling with Poverty

A new study suggests women in Texas continue to face a big hurdle when it comes to poverty.

“Across the State, 30% of all households are headed by females–less than one-third” Dallas Women’s Foundation President and Chief Executive Roslyn Dawson Thompson said, adding “About 53% of all households in poverty (in Texas) are headed by females.”

Thompson aid more needs to be done to level the field–such as paid family leave and child care reimbursements.

“Study after study shows–and so does ours–that workers that have those benefits remain in the jobs, stay longer, advance better–and, the company is better off having preserved that worker” Thompson said.

She also said women with higher education still continue to earn less over their lifetimes than men.

“There is a kind of implicit gender bias that we still have to kind of acknowledge and work with to be able to advance women at the same level that we can advance our men” Thompson said.