Suburban Houston student arrested for fatally shooting pig

KATY, Texas (AP) — Police in a suburban Houston school district say they’ve arrested a student for shooting and killing a pig at the district’s agricultural facility.

Katy Independent School District officials have sent a letter to parents telling them the shooting occurred after regular school hours while the pig was being moved. The district says a teacher nearby heard the gunshot and called police.

Officials say the high school student, who is not identified, didn’t threaten anyone and didn’t harm any other livestock.

According to the letter to parents, obtained by Houston television station KTRK, the incident remains under investigation. The school district, west of Houston, says “appropriate disciplinary action will follow,” including possible removal of the student from the program.