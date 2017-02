Something of a pause in those climbing gas prices across the Lone Star State.

New numbers from AAA Texas show the Statewide average price per gallon of regular unleaded fell by two-cents over the last week–with most major markets around the State seeing their average prices decline.

The San Antonio average fell by a penny over the last week and remains the lowest in Texas right now.

El Paso continues to boast the State’s highest average price per gallon–even after a two-cent decline.