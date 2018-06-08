Suicide on the rise, what’s going on with us? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Jun 8, 2018 @ 12:24 PM KTSA radio host Sean Rima discusses the recent suicides of Anthony Bordain and Kate Spade, and asks if we are missing something in our society and ourselves that is causing so many dark thoughts. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Anthony BordainKate Spadesean rimasuicide SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sean Rima: For When You’re In A Bad Place. Sean Rima: A Poem For D-Day. Could a beauty pageant without “beauty” be like porn without sex? (Audio) Officials: Designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment Sean Rima: Ambien, Roseanne, and You. Sean Rima: A Tuneful Tribute to Stormy Daniels.