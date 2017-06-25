Sunday Night in America: Facebook Fight Night

Johnny and Ellen are probably nice people. I don’t know them personally.

But, Johnny and Ellen: get a life.

Here’s what happened: I posted an “Atlantic” magazine article about “gerrymandering” of congressional districts which noted that both parties have done it, and will continue to do it until they can’t.

“Gerrymandering” is so odious a practice that its namesake, who was a congressman, governor, vice president, signer of the Declaration of Independence and architect of our Constitution, regretted ever being associated with it. (Note: the map accompanying this column is the original “gerrymander”)

These two Facebookers then spent a valuable chunk of their Sunday nights fighting each other over which party does it. I doubt they even read the article. They just saw an opening to throw haymakers.

You know, Sunday nights go by so fast. Before you know it, it’s Monday. Wouldn’t it be better to:

Go outside, and look at the moon. Pray or meditate. Drink a glass of your favorite adult beverage. Check on your kids—no matter how old they are, everyone appreciates being checked-on, come Sunday night. Crack open a book. Oil the hinges on your closet doors. Just do something that brings you, or someone else, some joy. Look at old pictures. Bake something.

Good people, and Ellen and Johnny seem to be good folk, are making senseless arguing on social media into our national obsession.

Don’t get me wrong, I love ideas and competition over them. But there was nothing to argue about here. No baiting either political party. This one’s not blue v. red. Gerrymandering is a corruption of democracy. Can’t defend it.

This is not a jeremiad against social media. The platforms themselves are great.

Our attitude toward them, and each other, could use some work.