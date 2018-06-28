Super Bowl champ Nick Foles’ new memoir, ‘Believe It’

Leon Bennett/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Fresh off of his team’s first-ever Super Bowl victory, Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback Nick Foles is out with a new memoir.

Foles sustained an ACL injury late in the 2017 NFL season, causing many to believe it was over for the Eagles. Yet, led by Foles, the team went on to win their first-ever Super Bowl in February.

In his new book, Foles gives fans an inside look at how he was able to overcome his injuries and other setbacks to become a Super Bowl champion.

Foles told “Good Morning America” that in the week leading up to the Super Bowl he was prepared to answer questions about Tom Brady and the Patriots, but keeping the focus on his own team helped them “come out on top.”

“It was probably the two toughest weeks of football I’ve gone into preparation for, but it allowed us to keep our head down and focus on our game plan and going out there executing the plays and really just having fun,” Foles said. “Our team plays with so much swag. If you’re in the locker room you see us dancing around before the game, warming up. We play loose and play with high energy and we play for one another and that’s really how we were able to come out on top.”

Foles said he told his wife Tori Moore moments after the historic win that their life was about to change, but he made sure their “Friday night date night” would remain a constant.

“Being a mom and doing everything she can at the house, that’s a full-time job in and of itself, and I come home [after practice] so we wanted to make sure we had that night to ourselves to go out for a few hours and enjoy one another,” the father of 1-year-old daughter Lily said.

“I just knew that with winning a Super Bowl and everyone watching and the platform we have that things will be a little different, but it’s not bad things, it takes some getting used to,” he said. “Keeping our priorities straight, our faith, our family and values will keep us grounded,” he explained.

In 2016 Foles contemplated stepping away from football, but he said that time of reflection was pivotal to his growth and overcoming his fears.

“When I was going to step away it was a time for me to step back and reflect on just the journey of my life and, you know, what God has done in my life and it was really humbling,” he said.

“It was not easy but I was able to come out of it learning a lot and overcoming some fears I had and I think we all have fears we face and — to overcome them and attack them allows us to grow. That’s what I talk about in the book and share with young players and kids.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.