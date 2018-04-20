“Super Troopers 2” and “I Feel Pretty” among this week’s new releases
By ABC News
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 11:33 AM

Photo by Jon Pack. © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the films opening in wide releaase on Friday:

* Super Troopers 2 — The sequel to 2001’s Super Troopers finds the comedy troupe Broken Lizard — comprised of Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske — reprising their roles as five gung-ho Vermont state troopers, now tasked with transitioning a Canadian highway patrol station to U.S. sovereignty. Rated R.

* I Feel Pretty — Amy Schumer stars in this comedy about an insecure woman who wakes up from a fall thinking she’s the most beautiful woman on the planet. Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Aidy Bryant also star. Rated PG-13.

* Traffik — This thriller stars Paula Patton and Omar Epps as a couple off for a romantic getaway in the mountains. Instead, they find themselves being terrorized by a gang of bikers. Also starring Laz Alonso, Roselyn Sanchez, Luke Goss, William Fichtner and Missi Pyle. Rated R.

 

