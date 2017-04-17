Supreme Court Rejects Appeal From Detainee Mothers and Children

The United States Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from detained immigrant mothers and their children.

Those detainees insist they will be persecuted if they are returned to their Latin American homelands.

The 28 mothers and 33 children were arrested in Texas soon after crossing the Border illegally. The immigrants from Honduras, Guatemala and Ecuador argued they were entitled to a hearing before an independent federal judge.

Instead, the High Court left in place a lower court ruling that said the families do not have the right to contest their deportation in federal court.