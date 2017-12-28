Survey Claims San Antonio Great Place To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

The personal finance website WalletHub is out with a list of cities where celebrating New Year’s Eve is the least expensive.

While the popular destinations like New York City and Las Vegas will set you back quite a bit one of the more affordable and fun destinations is San Antonio.

Jill Gonzalez says they took many factors into consideration. From the average price for a ticket to a New Year’s Eve party to the cost for a decent hotel room.

The Alamo City actually ranks 18th overall.

Gonzalez tells us many people are learning that San Antonio is a great place to ring in the new year due to the number of nightlife options, New year’s Eve events and a longer midnight fireworks display.

The average cost to get into a New Year’s Eve party here is about 100 bucks. That’s a third of what it’s going to cost you in New York City, Los Angeles of Las Vegas.

You can see how other popular New year’s Eve destinations rated at WalletHub dot com.