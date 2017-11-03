Survey: Confidence in Cyber Security Growing

By Don Morgan

There’s a new survey looking into the level of confidence Americans have when it comes to being online.

It finds that quite of few of us actually feel pretty god about sharing personal information online. But Dennis Bonilla at the University of Phoenix says you shouldn’t.

Cyber attacks are happening all the time. Hackers are able to get to your financial information and even details about your health on a frequent basis.

Bonilla says 52 percent of U.S adults trust the cyber security of their smart phones or other online devices.

He says your devices can be secure, depending on where you use them. Hackers can often get your private information through public wi-fi so when you log in at your favorite coffee shop, be careful of the information you share.

Bonilla mentions that hackers are having an easy time getting your information because they don’t have a lot of resistance. Not enough people are choosing professions in cyber security. Hundreds of thousands of of jobs in that sector are available and the numbers are expected to grow significantly in the next few years.

He says entering that field isn’t as time consuming as some degrees would be and it’s actually turning out to be a very lucrative line of work.

The survey was conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix.