Survey: Many Of Us Not Taking Equifax Breach Seriously

By Bill O’Neil

Are enough of us really taking the Equifax data breach seriously?

A new survey suggests the answer is clearly “no”–even after 61-million of us have checked our credit scores in the aftermath of what happened.

“We also found about one-third of the population said they haven’t heard anything at all about the breach–and that’s disturbing” Matt Schulz with Creditcards.com told KTSA News.

Schulz knows we all have very long to do lists–and checking on your credit score usually rates near the very bottom.

“The truth is people need to take action–and it’s really important that they do so sooner rather than later” Schulz said.

The worst of us at taking that action seems to be the youngest of us.

“We found that younger millennials–folks about 18 to about 26–were the least likely to know about the incident. About half of them didn’t even know that it happened” Schulz said.

On the flip side, their older counterparts in the same larger generation seem to have handled the situation the best.

“Older millennials were actually the most likely to have checked their credit during that two week period. About a third of them had done so” Schulz said.

His advice: check on your credit now if you haven’t already done so.