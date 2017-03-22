Survey: Many of Us Planning Spring Getaway

Want to get away in the weeks ahead?

A new survey suggests you’ll have plenty of company if you’re planning a vacation this spring or summer.

“61% of Americans are planning to take a trip this spring or summer–and in fact, 33% will take three or more vacations in 2017” Retail Me Not’s Sara Skirboll told KTSA News, adding “52% or planning on hitting the beach… 43% are planning on road tripping, and 36% are planning to visit amusement parks and theme parks.”

And Skirboll said the survey shows a lot of us won’t be skimping when it comes to paying for those vacations.

“On average, people will spend $1150 this year (on vacations)” Skirboll said.

With so many people planning on taking a vacation–or more than one–Skirboll’s best advice is to begin shopping for your trip as early as you possibly can.

“You want to make sure that you reserve either your airline seat.. reserve that car… whatever you’re looking for… and then even start purchasing items you may need… essentials” Skirboll said.

Those essentials could cover a wide range of things you might need on your trip.

“62% are planning to buy snacks, and that’s followed by the appropriate footwear and clothing at 60%” Skirboll said.