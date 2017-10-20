Suspect In WS Shooting On The Run

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Using a police helicopter and a K-9 unit, police came up empty-handed after a manhunt early Friday in the city’s West Side.

The person they were looking for is accused of shooting a man in the chest around 3 a.m. as he was opening a gate to a business on Growdon Road near the city’s impound lot.

The victim, 56-year-old Edwin Adkins, managed to flag down a driver who was passing by. The driver called 911 and Adkins was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say Adkins knows the man who shot him.