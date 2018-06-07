Toy grenade prompts evacuations at Houston’s Hobby Airport

A toy grenade in a passenger’s bag prompted evacuations at Houston’s Hobby Airport early Thursday, delaying some flights. The TSA security line was closed for about an hour after the suspicious device was found.

An Associated Press journalist going through the checkpoint at 4:35 this morning says TSA workers shouted, “Shut it down! Everyone leave!” Hundreds of passengers were forced to evacuate.

About an hour later, Hobby Airport tweeted that the device had been removed. Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley says a bomb squad determined that the suspicious device was a “novelty grenade.” KTRK-TV reports the fake grenade was found in the bag of a 17-year-old Boy Scout.

TSA reopened the checkpoint and resumed passenger screening.

Begley says passengers who have any doubts about what can be carried on a plane should check TSA’s “what can I bring?” website before packing their bags.