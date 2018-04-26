Sutherland Springs church shooter had told judge he wouldn’t hurt again
By Associated Press
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 4:23 PM

By PAUL J. WEBER and RICHARD LARDNER, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church last year told a military judge in 2012 that he “would never allow myself to hurt someone” again while confessing to abusing his stepson.
The Air Force on Thursday released hundreds of court documents about former airman Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed more than two dozen people during a rampage in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Five years earlier, Kelley was convicted of assaulting family members while serving in the Air Force. He was sentenced to 12 months confinement and given a bad conduct discharge.
Kelley told the judge he had a problem controlling emotions and that “seems to cause a lot of problems in my life.” His ex-wife wrote that Kelley choked her and pointed a gun at her twice.

RELATED CONTENT

“Peeping Tom” loose in western Bexar Co. Cuellar, Hurd withdraw amendment pushing for nonstop flights from San Antonio to DC 0.5K charity road race in Texas starts and ends with a beer 2 high school students dead in San Antonio slaying-suicide 17-year-old charged in Elmendorf double murder Sculley, McManus respond to San Antonio police misogyny claims
Comments