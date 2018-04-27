Sutherland Springs gunman made pledge to avoid violent behavior

A gunman who killed more than two dozen people in a church in Sutherland Springs last year had promised a military judge five years earlier that he would never allow himself to hurt someone again.

His pledge during court proceedings in 2012 over family abuse allegations was part of Air Force records obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.

He was convicted of assaulting family members while serving in the Air Force and sentenced to 12 months confinement and given a bad conduct discharge.

He told the judge he had a problem controlling emotions and that “seems to cause a lot of problems in my life.” His ex-wife wrote that he choked her and pointed a gun at her twice.