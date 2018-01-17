Sutherland Springs man to attend State of the Union address

Stephen Willeford was hailed a hero after the Sutherland Springs shooting tragedy in November.

Now, he and his wife will be in the audience for the State of the Union address.

Congressman Henry Cuellar is bringing the couple to Washington as his guest to the speech.

“I speak on behalf of the entire Sutherland Springs community when I say that we are grateful to have such an incredible citizen visit,” said Congressman Cuellar. “It is amazing that this man, who almost became a victim himself, managed to face the assailant and ultimately prevented further tragedy from unfolding.”

Willeford was the man who confronted the shooter that day.

“I would like to personally thank Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt, Jr., County Commissioner Albert Gamez, Jr., County Judge Richard Jackson, community member Johnnie Langendorff, along with Wilson County first responders, volunteer firefighters and health professionals, for their hard work on that saddening day in November,” the congressman stated. “Although the bravery of Wilson County can never be fully rewarded, I am honored to have Mr. Willeford represent these individuals in Washington.”