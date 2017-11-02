SVU Detective Fired Amid Scandal

By Bill O’Neil

A San Antonio Police detective accused of mishandling more than 100 cases assigned to the Department’s Special Victims Unit has been fired.

Chief William McManus fired Kenneth Valdez for failing to thoroughly investigate the cases.

City Manager Sheryl Sculley said Valdez was terminated after being given due process in accordance with federal and state law as well as the City’s collective bargaining agreement with its police officers.

“There is simply no excuse for such improper behavior, and Detective Valdez is not representative of the thousands of men and women in our police department who are passionately committed the most vulnerable among us” Sculley said.

An independent review of the Special Victims Unit’s handling of of cases began this week. Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood has not ruled out the possibility of criminal charges.