SVU Scandal Leaves DA Frustrated

By Bill O’Neil

Add Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood to a growing list of those frustrated by the scandal surrounding the San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

The District Attorney isn’t ruling out the possibility of criminal charges in the aftermath of Chief William McManus’ admission that more than 100 cases had been mishandled by the unit.

“We’re going to look at all cases” LaHood told KTSA’s Jack Riccardi, adding “I keep hearing reports there’s people who believe their case was handled wrong–and then we’re going to look in to it. I’m going to be meeting with the Chief about this… and make sure we identify the cases. They have a good idea I understand.”

The Chief and City Manager Sheryl Sculley detailed the findings of an audit Thursday–tracing all of the mishandled cases back to a single detective who has since been removed from the unit.

“If information was put in to a government document–and a report–that was not accurate–and it led to a non-prosecution–then you have falsifying reports… you have tampering with a government document. Tampering with evidence is a broader term that people understand better” LaHood said.

In light of the revelations, the City Manager has ordered an independent review of SAPD’s Special Victims Unit.