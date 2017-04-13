SWRI Researchers Make Exciting Discovery on Saturn Moon

An exciting, and potentially game-changing discovery made on one of Saturn’s moons–thanks to some hard work at the Southwest Research Institute.

“This is a very significant finding–because the hydrogen could be a potential source of chemical energy for any microbes that might be in Enceladus’ ocean” NASA’s Linda Spilker said, detailing the discovery of hydrogen molecules in plumes shooting off of the moon of Saturn.

Researchers are out with their findings after reviewing data gathered by NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft.

“It (hydrogen) could support microbes with chemical energy on the sea floor of Enceladus” Spilker said, adding “We now know that Enceladus has almost all of the ingredients that you would need to support life as we know it on Earth.”

Researchers said a new mission will be need to analyze what they are seeing–and determine if life might be present on Enceladus.